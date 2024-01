German exports rose by 3.7% in November compared with the previous month, data from the federal statistics office showed on Monday.

The result compared with a forecast for a 0.3% increase in a Reuters poll.

The federal statistics office reported, versus analysts´ expectations of a 0.2% rise.

The statistics office publishes more detailed economic data on its website. (Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, edited by Linda Pasquini)