Companies planning green industrial projects in Germany need clarity quickly on how to proceed after a top court ruling that cancelled 60 billion euros ($65.44 billion) earmarked funds for such projects, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.

"We need clarity quickly because many companies ... have already made preliminary costs ... that means that the pressure to act is immanent," Habeck told journalist following a meeting with the energy ministers of the federal states on Monday. ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Miranda Murray)



