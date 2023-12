A German government spokesperson said on Wednesday he firmly expects the cabinet to agree a 2024 budget this year, after overnight top-level coalition talks failed to resolve an impasse over the nation's spending plans.

"I can't commit to an exact date", the spokesperson said when asked about a timeframe at a regular press conference in Berlin. "I have learned to expect spontaneity with this coalition."

