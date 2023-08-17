Strike action at Britain's Gatwick airport planned by ground handlers for this weekend has been suspended after workers at company Red Handling received an improved offer, the Unite trade union said on Thursday.

“Our members will now decide whether the deal on the table meets their expectations,” the union said in a statement.

Unite said future strikes, planned for Friday Aug. 25 until Monday Aug. 28 will go ahead if the workers reject the pay offer. (Reporting by Suban Abdulla and Muvija M, editing by William James)



