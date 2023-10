A full passenger traffic recovery is expected in 2024 for European airports, said the ACI Europe body, which represents the region's airports, in a report published on Wednesday.

ACI Europe added that passenger traffic at European airports was expected in 2023 to reach 95.5% of the pre-COVID pandemic volumes of 2019. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)