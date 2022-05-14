PARIS - The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs mourned the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away today, Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said: "France learned with great sadness of the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may Allah Almighty have mercy on him, and extends its deepest condolences to the UAE leadership and people."

"With the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the people of the Emirates lost a leader respected by all, and we commend his deep commitment to stability and peace in the region and the world," the statement added.