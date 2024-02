PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale plans to cut about 900 jobs at its Paris headquarters, it said on Monday, adding that the cuts would be made through voluntary departures.

"The objective is to group and pool certain activities and functions, remove hierarchical layers to streamline decision-making and resize certain teams due to reviews of projects or processes," SocGen said.

