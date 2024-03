French Foreign Affairs minister Stephane Sejourne said on Friday one of the main concerns ahead of the Olympic Games held this summer in Paris was a potential cyber attack on the country's electricity grid.

"It is one of the concerns we have ahead of the Olympics," Sejourne told France Inter radio, without confirming the grid had already been under attack. (Reporting by John Irish, Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)