Forty-one migrants have been killed in a shipwreck off Italy's Lampedusa island, the ANSA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing accounts from survivors.

Ansa said four people who survived the shipwreck told rescuers that they were on a boat that had set off from Sfax in Tunisia and sank on its way to Italy's shores. (Reporting by Alvise Armellini Editing by Keith Weir)