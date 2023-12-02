DUBAI - Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo has affirmed that the announcement by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to establish a US$30 billion fund for global climate solutions is a highly positive and tangible step.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during his participation in COP28, Orpo emphasised that the launch of climate solutions at COP28 is a significant move. He expressed his optimism about the developments witnessed at the onset of the climate conference, considering it a crucial event.

He added that Finland's pavilion showcases the importance of commitment to climate action to achieve the crucial goal of avoiding a global temperature increase exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius.