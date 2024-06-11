Social media
Home page>WORLD>UK and Europe>Far-right forecast to wi...
ELECTION

Far-right forecast to win French snap election

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Following a massive loss for his Renaissance party in Sunday's European Parliament election, Macron announced snap elections for the lower house of parliament

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 11, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
FRANCEELECTION
PHOTO
The far-right National Rally was forecast Monday to win a snap election in France but fall short of an absolute majority in the first opinion poll published after President Emmanuel Macron's shock decision to dissolve parliament.

Following a massive loss for his Renaissance party in Sunday's European Parliament election, Macron announced snap elections for the lower house of parliament, with the first round scheduled for June 30, less than three weeks away, and the run-off on July 7.

Marine Le Pen's anti-immigration, eurosceptic National Rally party, known as RN, would win 235 to 265 seats in the National Assembly, a huge jump from its current 88 but short of the 289 needed for an absolute majority, according to the survey by Toluna Harris Interactive for Challenges, M6 and RTL.

Macron's centrist alliance would see its number of lawmakers possibly halve, from 250 to 125-155, the poll showed Monday. Leftwing parties could together control 115 to 145 seats, though each party could run on its own.

There is no certainty the RN would run the government, with or without an alliance with others. Other scenarios include a wide-ranging coalition of mainstream parties, or a completely hung parliament.

RN won 31.4% of the European Parliament vote while the Renaissance party coalition had 14.6%.

Even if RN does score a majority in the French parliament, Macron would remain president for three more years and still be in charge of defence and foreign policy.

But he would lose control over the domestic agenda including economic policy, security, immigration and finances, which would in turn impact other policies, such as aid to Ukraine, as he would need parliament's backing to finance any support as part of France's budget.

"We're still in shock," Emmanuel Pellerin, a lawmaker from Macron's Renaissance party, said.

"Everything points to the RN winning a relative or absolute majority. But that forces the French to think about what is at stake."
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

ECONOMY

Infighting over budget imperils Germany’s defence upgrade

Infighting over budget imperils Germany’s defence upgrade
Infighting over budget imperils Germany’s defence upgrade
ELECTION

UK's Sunak to unveil manifesto promising 'financial security'

UK's Sunak to unveil manifesto promising 'financial security'
UK's Sunak to unveil manifesto promising 'financial security'
ELECTION

EU's von der Leyen sets sights on renewed, centrist majority after vote

EU's von der Leyen sets sights on renewed, centrist majority after vote
EU's von der Leyen sets sights on renewed, centrist majority after vote
POLITICS

UK PM Sunak: I have not considered resigning

UK PM Sunak: I have not considered resigning
UK PM Sunak: I have not considered resigning
ECONOMY

Russian budget deficit narrows to 0.5% of GDP in May, says finance ministry

Russian budget deficit narrows to 0.5% of GDP in May, says finance ministry
Russian budget deficit narrows to 0.5% of GDP in May, says finance ministry
INTEREST RATE

ECB can sit out the summer before contemplating next rate cut, Kazimir says

ECB can sit out the summer before contemplating next rate cut, Kazimir says
ECB can sit out the summer before contemplating next rate cut, Kazimir says
INFLATION

Greek EU-harmonised inflation eases to 2.4% y/y in May

Greek EU-harmonised inflation eases to 2.4% y/y in May
Greek EU-harmonised inflation eases to 2.4% y/y in May
ELECTION

Germany not considering snap poll after EU elections, spokesperson says

Germany not considering snap poll after EU elections, spokesperson says
Germany not considering snap poll after EU elections, spokesperson says

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

BlackRock appoints Mohammad Al Fahim to lead client business in UAE, Oman and Bahrain

2.

UAE fintech Stake secures $14mln in Series A; backers include Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, Saudi Aramco’s VC unit

3.

Geopolitical risk is biggest concern among investors – Goldman Sachs

4.

Sultan Al Jaber elected chairman of Abu Dhabi AI company Presight Holding

5.

Qatar domestic credit up 4.7% to $343bln

RELATED ARTICLES
1

France enters election mode after far-right win in European Parliament vote

2

France is approaching European elections amid political tension

3

Conditions for 'free elections' in Russia not met: France

4

France, Spain, Ireland get more seats in European Parliament

5

Macron appoints COVID minister to be new face of government policy

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%
INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

LATEST VIDEO

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA
VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INFRASTRUCTURE

ADPIC invests $4.35bln across 80 projects to elevate quality of living in Abu Dhabi

ADPIC invests $4.35bln across 80 projects to elevate quality of living in Abu Dhabi
ADPIC invests $4.35bln across 80 projects to elevate quality of living in Abu Dhabi
ACQUISITION

UAE telco e& says EU Commission’s probe into PPF acquisition ‘a procedural step’

MANUFACTURING

Qatar’s QIMC, Mesaieed Petrochemical to establish $290mln salt factory

ENERGY

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA drops plans for joint takeover of Spanish firm Naturgy

LATEST NEWS
1

Emirates Global Aluminium’s unit signs deal alumina refinery in Guinea

2

Saudi debt issuance ramps up to finance Vision 2030 projects

3

Dogan Trend CEO says near deal with China's SAIC on Turkey car plant

4

HSBC Egypt to launch $31.5mln fund for fintech SMEs

5

Egypt’s annual core inflation rate records 27.1% in May: CBE

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds