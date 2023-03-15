PHOTO
EU, Thailand kickstart stalled free trade talks
The bloc and Thailand, Southeast Asia's second largest economy, launched negotiations in 2013 but discussions stalled in 2014 after a military coup
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.