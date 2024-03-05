Tunis - The European Union (EU) has disbursed €150 million in financial support to Tunisia, the European Commission announced in a statement Monday.

This budgetary support is a direct financial transfer from the European Union to the Tunisian Treasury in the form of a grant.

The disbursement of this financial support falls within the framework of the Programme to Support Tunisia's Macroeconomic Reforms (French: PARME) agreed between the European Union (EU) and Tunisia in December 2023.

Disbursements of the EU budget support will be made on the basis of effective progress in implementing the structural reforms undertaken by Tunisia. This assistance is intended to support Tunisia in stabilising its macroeconomic situation and in its efforts to improve public financial management and the business climate.

This support strengthens the State's capacity to ensure stable and inclusive growth and reaffirms the EU's commitment to supporting Tunisia's economic reforms in the current socio-economic context.

This EU funding is part of the implementation of the "Memorandum of Understanding on a strategic and comprehensive partnership" signed by the two parties in Tunis on July 16, 2023, and contributes in particular to its first pillar, dedicated to macroeconomic stability.

It demonstrates the commitment of the EU and Tunisia to work together to realise and implement the various agreed areas of work in the MoU and its five pillars: Macroeconomic stability, economy and trade, green energy transition, people-to-people links, migration and mobility.

For her part, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "the EU is continuing its commitment to Tunisia and is disbursing €150 million in support of economic reforms and financial stability. This is an important step in the framework of our agreement signed last year, and a great step forward in our partnership."

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).