Economic growth remains a big challenge for Germany, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Thursday.

"Growth remains a major challenge," he said. "We have to strengthen growth in Germany, not through government demand programmes that could fuel inflation, but more on the supply side," Lindner said at an event organized by Handelsblatt.

He said that fighting inflation is a priority for the government, with a "moderately restrictive" fiscal policy, in line with the European Central Bank's tightening of monetary policy.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Editing by Rachel More)




