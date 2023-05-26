DUBROVNIK, Croatia - Another two rate hikes from the European Central Bank are still on the cards but moves further out remain open to debate as inflation is still stubborn, Irish central bank chief Gabriel Makhlouf said.

The ECB has raised rates by a combined 375 basis points since last July, the most within a year, and the debate is now increasingly shifting to where the tightening should end in the fight to get runaway inflation back to the ECB's 2% target.

"My gut feeling at the moment from everything I have seen is that we'll be moving rates again at our June meeting and it wouldn't surprise me if we're moving again at our July meeting," Makhlouf told Reuters in an interview.

"Another two steps seem to be my lead options," Makhlouf, who sits on the ECB's rate-setting Governing Council, said.

