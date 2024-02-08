The European Central Bank should wait to cut interest rates and at some point "take a bet" because it will not have enough information to give it full confidence about the path of inflation, ECB policymaker Pierre Wunsch said on Thursday.

"I'm on the side of those that believe there is some value to waiting," the Belgian central bank governor said at an event organised by think tank Bruegel.

"But again, we won't get full comfort. So at some point, we will have to look at all the information we have and take a bet."

