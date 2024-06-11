Inflation pressures across the euro zone remain strong enough for the European Central Bank to keep interest rates high enough to restrict economic growth, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Tuesday.

"The high level of uncertainty and the still-elevated price pressures that are evident in the indicators for domestic inflation, services inflation and wage growth mean that we will need to maintain a restrictive monetary stance," Lane said in a speech in Dublin

He added that the ECB is not committing to any further policy easing after last Thursday's rate cut, and any follow up moves will depend on incoming data and decisions will be taken meeting-by-meeting. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Peter Graff)



