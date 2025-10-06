Eagle Hills Montenegro, a subsidiary of Eagle Hills, has announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with local partners in Ulcinj to establish Eagle Hills Ecovillage Shas, a new company that will develop an eco-tourism destination in Montenegro.

The agreement represents a major step in bringing to life the vision of EcoVillage Shas — a sustainable tourism development that blends hospitality, nature, and cultural heritage.

The project will feature eco-friendly accommodation, wellness and longevity tourism concepts, and recreational experiences, offering visitors an authentic Montenegrin journey while preserving the unique natural environment of the Shas area.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills, said: “EcoVillage Shas reflects our deep commitment to Montenegro’s growth as a leading Mediterranean tourism destination. By combining international expertise with strong local partnerships, we aim to deliver a sustainable project that celebrates the natural beauty of Ulcinj while creating long-term economic value for the community.”

