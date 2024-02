Denmark, one of Ukraine's staunchest allies, said Thursday it had reached a 10-year security agreement with Kyiv, following similar deals signed recently by Berlin, London and Paris.

"The agreement means that future military and civilian support will be established in a framework for the next 10 years in a bilateral political agreement", and will be financed by Denmark's Ukraine Fund, currently valued at 69.1 billion kroner ($10 billion), a statement from Denmark's foreign ministry said.