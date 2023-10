Denmark is working to "expand and deepen" a coalition of countries committed to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told the NATO parliamentary assembly's annual session in Copenhagen on Monday.

"As long as the Ukrainians are ready to fight this war for our freedom, let us decide that war fatigue will not take place in our transatlantic community," Frederiksen said. (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)