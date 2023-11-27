The Danish government presented a spending plan for 2024 on Monday which it said will have a neutral fiscal effect on the economy, after a tightening in the plan for this year.

The fiscal plan will set aside extra money for welfare, the green transition and rural districts, while still seeking to bring down inflation, the government said. "The Danish economy is strong despite the fact that Denmark has been through some tough years. Inflation is declining and employment is high," the finance ministry said in a statement.

Despite slowing economic growth in Denmark's biggest export markets, including Germany and Britain, the economy has been boosted by pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, which has seen success with its weight-loss drug Wegovy.

All but one of the 12 political parties in parliament backed the budget plan. (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by Peter Graff)



