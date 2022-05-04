PRAGUE - The Czech Republic will seek an exemption period to the European Union's proposed embargo of Russian oil, gaining time for pipeline capacities to be increased, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday.

"We are ready to support this decision (on sanctions including oil), given the Czech Republic will have some postponement until capacity is increased in oil pipelines which can deliver oil to the Czech Republic," Fiala said.

"We are trying to get that postponement for two, maybe three years."

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)