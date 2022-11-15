Bulgaria's economic growth slowed to 3.2% on the year in the third quarter from a revised 4.6% in the previous three months, a flash estimate from the statistics office showed on Tuesday.

On a quarterly basis, the small and open economy grew by 0.6% in seasonally adjusted terms from July to September, the office said.

The finance ministry estimates the real economic growth to slow to 2.9% in 2022 from a revised 7.6% in 2021. The European Commission sees Bulgarian economic growth at 3.1% this year. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)



