British energy regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday it has launched a policy review to speed up low-carbon energy schemes connecting to the electricity transmission grid.

In an open letter to the energy sector, the regulator set out potential options on short, medium and long-term reforms to make the power grid fit for net-zero transition.

