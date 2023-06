Bosnia's central bank on Thursday predicted that the Balkan country's economic growth would slow to 1.1% in the first half of 2023 and that inflation would fall to 9.7% in the same period.

The bank in its rapid assessment said growth might continue to slow but that it does not expect recession. It also said that inflation figures may be corrected upwards in the future due to pressures in the local economy. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Jason Neely)