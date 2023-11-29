Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that the central bank "will do what it takes" to get inflation down to its 2% target, adding that he had not yet seen enough progress towards that goal to be confident.

"Two percent is our target and we will do what it takes to get there," Bailey said in an interview with Daily Focus, a news service in central England. "We are not in a place now where we can discuss cutting interest rates – that is not happening."

"We need to see how the final part of the journey down to 2% inflation plays out; we have not seen enough of that journey yet to be confident." (Reporting by Muvija M Editing William Schomberg)



