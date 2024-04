U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s aircraft had a mechanical issue in Paris on Wednesday, forcing his delegation to drive from Paris to Brussels for a meeting of NATO alliance foreign ministers, a State Department spokesperson said.

On a previous trip to Europe in January, Blinken was briefly stranded in the Swiss resort town of Davos due to an issue with his plane.

