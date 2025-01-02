WASHINGTON-- A Tesla Cybertruck car exploded Wednesday outside Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, killing the driver and injuring seven bystanders, the US police announced.

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters that a vehicle fire was reported at the hotel just after 8:40 a.m. Crews arrived to find a 2024 Cybertruck engulfed in flames, he said.

"There is one deceased individual inside the Cybertruck and I don't know whether it is a male or a female at this time," McMahill said. He added that the seven other victims sustained "minor" injuries as a result of the explosion.

Jeremy Schwartz, acting special agent in charge of the FBI in Las Vegas, also confirmed that his team is involved in the investigation into the explosion which comes only hours after a car attack that targeted New Year revelers in New Orleans killing at least ten people and injuring 35 others.

In a post on X, Elon Musk wrote Tesla is also launching its own investigation.

"The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now," Musk wrote. "We've never seen anything like this."

