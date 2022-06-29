MADRID - NATO allies are prepared to support Ukraine in the long term, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday as he announced additional military support for Kyiv.

"Ukraine can count on us for as long as it takes," he told reporters on the second day of a NATO summit in Madrid.

He said leaders had agreed a comprehensive package of assistance for Ukraine, including secure communications, fuel, medical supplies, equipment to counter mines and hundreds of anti-drone systems.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Belen Carreno, editing by Andrei Khalip)