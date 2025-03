Russia's budget deficit widened to 1.3% of gross domestic product in February, or 2.70 trillion roubles ($31.45 billion), the finance ministry said on Tuesday, as government spending remained elevated.

The finance ministry puts this year's early spending spree down to the advance payment of contracts that it says will not affect its target for a 2025 deficit of 0.5% of GDP.

($1 = 85.8500 roubles)

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens)