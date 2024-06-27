THE National Bureau for Revenue (NBR) held a workshop on VAT Implementation for the construction sector as part of NBR’s objectives to educate and raise awareness about all aspects related to the concepts of VAT implementation and specific policies in this sector.

The workshop was attended by 95 VAT payers, where NBR representatives presented valuable information to achieve maximum awareness and effectiveness in implementing VAT at its different rates and explained additional details related to the relevant treatments and policies in the construction sector, in addition to the requirements for issuing VAT invoices and submitting VAT returns.

The workshop concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session with the attendees to address all relevant queries.The NBR continues to assist VAT payers and offer educational support through the workshops, and those interested may pre-register by filling out the workshop registration form through the NBR’s website at www.nbr.gov.bh.

For inquiries related to VAT or to report any violations, the call centre can be reached on 80008001, 24x7, or by email vat@nbr.gov.bh, in addition to the information available on the website (www.nbr.gov.bh).

