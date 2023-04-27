The fate of CBSE-affiliated school students in the UAE and around the world will soon be revealed as they eagerly await the announcement of Class 10 and 12 result 2023. India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the board exams for Class 10 between February 15 and March 21, and for Class 12 between February 15 and April 5.

There are around 80 Indian-curriculum schools in the UAE out of which 32 Indian curriculum schools are in Dubai. Grade 12 students had kicked off their exams with the entrepreneurship paper, while the Grade 10 students had taken the painting exam.

Reportedly, the results are likely to be declared in the first week of May. However, there has been no official confirmation of the same.

Students can visit the official website of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in to check and download their Board Result 2023. Additionally, students can also access their results through Digilocker and receive them via SMS.

Grade 10, 12 exam papers leaked?

In February, the CBSE addressed the rumours that exams papers of the ongoing boards have been leaked on social media. The Board had issued a public statement saying that the rumours were false and are being spread by people who claim to have access to the papers.

The statement read: "These persons, groups and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities create confusion and panic among the students and public."

Changes to Class 10, 12 board exams for 2024

The CBSE has revamped its assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams to be conducted in 2024 by introducing more multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and reducing the weightage for questions requiring short or long answers, according to officials.

The change, however, might be limited to 2023-24 academic session only as the board exams are likely to be reformed next year with the introduction of new National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

