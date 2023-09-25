Muscat – Oman Vision 2040 is a gateway for the sultanate towards sustainable development, overcoming challenges, and keeping pace with regional and global changes.

This was stated by H E Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, during a speech of the Sultanate of Oman at the 78th UN General Assembly in New York.

Oman is actively implementing various plans and programmes aimed at adapting to climate change and mitigating its effects. It is also working to promote investment in renewable energy projects, in line with the 2050 carbon-neutral strategy, H E Sayyid Badr said.

“My country is also committed to actively participating in the upcoming session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-28), scheduled to take place in November in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.”

On the issue of growing discrimination based on religion or ethnicity, the Foreign Minister said that Oman is committed to upholding human rights and adhering to relevant international charters and agreements in order to develop a just international society that embraces absolute respect for human dignity, rights, and the religious and cultural values of nations.

“In this context, my country rejects and condemns all incitement to violence, hatred, and discrimination based on religion or ethnicity, and calls on the international community to establish clear and explicit legislation to criminalize these actions that threaten peace, social stability, national security, and communities.”

In light of the complex global challenges, including the escalation of the climate crisis, the spread of pandemics, drug and human trafficking, in addition to political and sectarian conflicts, he appealed to the international community “to firmly uphold the principles of justice and fairness and apply the rules of international law without double standards, so that security and confidence prevail among people, trust grows among nations, and partnerships between people flourish”.

