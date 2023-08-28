The Sultanate of Oman and South Korea signed on Sunday a work program aimed at carrying out research activities and building capacities to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, and water resources in the Sultanate of Oman.



This came during the meeting of Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources of the Sultanate of Oman Saud bin Hamoud Al Habsi with Minister of Environment of South Korea Han Hwa-jin, who is visiting Oman.

During the meeting, they also discussed topics of common interest and aspects of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of sustainable development and innovative solutions in applying environmentally friendly agricultural practices and renewable energy.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).