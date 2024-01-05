Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation

The number of Emiratis working in the UAE's private sector had reached nearly 92,000 by the end of the 2023, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

The figure represents a jump of nearly 157% compared to the number of Emiratis working in the private sector since the launch of the Nafis programme in September 2021, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said in a report.

The announcement marks a significant milestone under the leadership and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.

It represents the highest historical record for Emirati participation in the private sector, serving as a clear testament to the effectiveness of Emiratisation policies and initiatives.

MoHRE has applauded the commitment of over 19,000 private companies that have actively contributed to this impressive growth. This, the ministry said, has contributed to the unprecedented increase in the number of Emiratis joining the private sector workforce.

This comes as companies with 50 or more employees continue to achieve the 2024 Emiratisation targets. They have to achieve a 2% Emirtisation growth rate of their skilled employees on a semi-annual basis, or 1% in the first half of the year and 1% in the second half of 2024.

To encourage continued progress, financial contributions were implemented in January 2023 for companies that fell short of the 2023 targets, in implementation of Emiratisation policies and decisions.

MoHRE is also actively implementing the recent Cabinet decision to expand the scope of companies subject to Emiratisation targets, where more than 12,000 companies, across 14 specific key economic activities, with 20-49 employees, are required to hire at least one Emirati citizen in 2024 and another in 2025.

The decision includes imposing annual financial contributions on companies that do not meet their required targets, amounting to AED96,000 for each UAE citizen not appointed in 2024, which will be collected starting January 2025.

Meanwhile, financial contributions of AED108,000 will be imposed for failure to meet 2025 targets, to be collected in January 2026. Companies will be allowed to pay their contributions in instalment plans, in agreement with MoHRE.

The Ministry noted the benefits and privileges granted to companies that join the Nafis partners club, including a reduction in Ministry fees of up to 80% and priority in the government procurement system in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance.

Companies are encouraged to benefit from the Nafis programme platform, which connects them with highly skilled Emirati jobseekers across diverse fields. MoHRE reiterates its stance against attempts to circumvent Emiratisation targets.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has put in place a number of commitments and regulations that reinforce compliance with the Emiratisation policy.

