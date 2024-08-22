Middle East tech professionals are more likely to use and train with artificial intelligence (AI) than their European counterparts, according to a new study by recruitment firm Hays.

The study of 5014 tech professionals and 6178 employers across 20 countries in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region found that 56 per cent of Middle East tech professionals are using AI, compared to just 28pc in Italy and 29pc in France.

“AI has its risks, but it is here to stay,” said Oliver Kowalski, regional managing director at Hays Middle East. “Those that embrace it will reap its rewards.”

The study also showed that Middle Eastern tech professionals are more eager to develop their AI skills, with 82pc desiring training, compared to 31pc of employers recommending its use.

“This new data brings to light a competitive advantage for companies in the Middle East looking to hire tech talent,” Mr Kowalski said. “It shows their thirst for AI training and their willingness to work on innovative projects.”

A key finding from the report is that 68pc of tech professionals in the GCC region associate AI with increased productivity and efficiency.

Two-thirds (66pc) of all software developers surveyed said they are using AI to write or debug code.

On the other hand, the report found that only 30pc of all employers in the EMEA region are currently recommending use of AI.

Underlining the importance of training, the study shows that only 24pc of tech professionals in the GCC region have received training or support to adopt AI technologies in their work, but this is higher than all European countries apart from The Netherlands.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).