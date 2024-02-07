The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that the Israeli occupation army committed 12 massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip during the last 24 hours, leaving 107 dead and 143 injured.

The Ministry pointed out that the death toll from the war since October 7 had risen to 27,585 dead and 66,978 injured. “A number of victims are still under rubble and on the roads because the occupation prevented ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.”

At the same time, the Palestinian Ministry of Education said that 4,895 students were killed, 8,514 students were injured, and 89 students were arrested since the start of the Israeli aggression last October 7 on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The ministry stated on Tuesday that 239 teachers and administrators were killed and 836 were injured in the Gaza Strip, and in the West Bank, 6 were injured and more than 71 were arrested, noting that 620,000 students are still deprived of enrollment in their schools since the start of the aggression.

It also revealed that 286 government schools and 65 affiliated with UNRWA were bombed and vandalized in the Gaza Strip, which led to 83 of them being severely damaged and 7 completely destroyed, and 49 schools in the West Bank were stormed and vandalized.

In a related context, Israeli TV Channel 12 said that settlers are obstructing the entry of 132 humanitarian aid trucks from the Kerem Shalom crossing into the Gaza Strip.

For days, Israeli protesters supporting the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, have closed the Kerem Shalom crossing to prevent trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip, until the release of Israeli prisoners held by the Palestinian resistance.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) also said that the lack of supplies and limited funds could lead to cutting off the main source of food for the population in Gaza.

As of last January 30, 18 countries and the European Union had decided to suspend their funding to UNRWA, based on Israel’s allegations that 12 of the agency’s employees participated in the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, on Israeli settlements around the Gaza Strip.

UNRWA was established by a decision of the United Nations General Assembly in 1949, and was mandated to provide assistance and protection to refugees in its five areas of operations: Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip, until a just solution to their problem is reached.

On the ground, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced that it had targeted a “Zionist Merkvah tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell,” west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, the Al-Quds Brigades the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movemenr, also said that its fighters targeted an occupation army force holed up in a house west of Khan Yunis, with an anti-fortified TBG shell, which led to “the Israeli force being killed and wounded.”

Furthermore, the Al-Qassam Brigades said that, in conjunction with the Mujahideen Brigades, they targeted an Israeli Apache helicopter with a SAM 7 missile west of Gaza City.

For 3 days, violent clashes have been taking place between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation forces, coinciding with air strikes and artillery shelling in the western neighborhoods of Gaza City.

For its part, the Israeli occupation army announced that 3 soldiers were wounded on Tuesday in battles with the Palestinian resistance. An army statement added that the number of officers and soldiers who were injured since the beginning of the war on Gaza had risen to 2,828, including 1,304 since the start of the ground attack.

