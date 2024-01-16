UAE-based retailer Lulu Group will construct India’s “biggest” shopping mall in Ahmedabad, with an estimated cost of Rs 40 billion. ($482.67 million

The construction for the proposed shopping mall will start this year, Asian News International (ANI) news agency reported, citing Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International, who was present at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in India.

In September 2023, Yusuff Ali said that Lulu would set up two large shopping malls in India in Ahmedabad and Chennai.

“We are opening our shopping mall in Hyderabad at the end of this month. We are also going to different states for shopping malls and food processing,” he told Asian News International earlier.

Lulu has malls in six Indian cities - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad.

The company operates over 250 hypermarkets and supermarkets across the GCC, Egypt, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It has an annual turnover of $8 billion globally.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com )