Sri Lanka will call for expression of interest for the setting up of nuclear power plants in the country, its energy minister said on Friday.

"The government intends to include the safe use of nuclear energy as a part of the long term generation plans & will call for EOIs for establishing nuclear power plants & modern technology," Kanchana Wijesekera said in a post on X social media. (Reporting by Shivam Patel; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)