Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged by losses in consumer staple and financial stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 0.57% at 10,662.08, sliding for the third straight session.

* Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC and Senkadagala Finance PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 4.55% and 11.85%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 68.4 million shares from 19.6 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 1.06 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.23 million) from 787.2 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 182.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 997.7 million rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 327.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)



