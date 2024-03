COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is committed to repaying its debt within the 2027-2042 schedule, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Wednesday, adding that successful debt restructuring negotiations will bring annual external debt payment down to 4% of GDP. (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by YP Rajesh)

