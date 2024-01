Sony Group is continuing talks with Zee Entertainment Enterprises to merge their businesses in India, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing people involved in the negotiations, after media reports earlier said the Japanese company was planning to scrap the $10 billion deal.

The talks will continue until a Jan. 20 deadline to close the deal, the Nikkei reported. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)