India's parliament was halted Wednesday after two people disrupted proceedings by setting off a smoke canister inside the legislature.

The pair were detained by security after one man jumped onto the floor of the lower house of parliament from an overhead visitors' gallery.

Official footage from the session showed one man shouting slogans and vaulting over tables between stunned lawmakers before the smoke device was set off.

The motives of the pair and how they managed to evade security checks were unclear, with police in New Delhi yet to release any details on the incident.

"They jumped over benches and removed their shoes before the security personnel caught them," lawmaker Arvind Sawant told reporters.

"Soon some gas was released. It was yellowish and there was some burning sensation," he added.

There was no indication that the smoke canister was dangerous to human health, and parliament resumed after a brief adjournment.

India's new and upgraded parliament was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year.

The disruption came on the 22nd anniversary of an attack on the parliament's previous home in New Delhi.

Five armed gunmen shot dead at least eight security personnel and a gardener in that assault, which also took place on the day of a parliamentary session.

Modi had paid tribute to the victims of that attack earlier Wednesday.

"Their courage and sacrifice in the face of danger will forever be etched in our nation's memory," he said.