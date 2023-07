An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Pakistan on Friday, Asian News International (ANI) cited the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) as saying.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 170 km and was recorded at 05:11 IST. The epicenter was identified at latitude 31.22 and longitude 70.21.

No reports of material damage or casualties are known as of yet.