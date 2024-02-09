Sapphire Foods India , the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by domestic competition and as inflation-weary consumers cut back spending on fast food.

The Yum Brands franchisee's consolidated net profit fell nearly 69% to 101.4 million rupees ($1.22 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, marking its third consecutive fall in profit.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 239.6 million rupees, according to LSEG data. ($1 = 82.9700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)



