ISLAMABAD - Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday named one of his lawyers as his successor to contest for the position of head of his party, the organisation said.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party released a video showing barrister Gohar Khan announcing his nomination.

The party needs a new chairman to hold intra-party elections as Khan, being a convict, can not contest for that slot.

