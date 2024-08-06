ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's vegetable exports experienced significant growth in the fiscal year ending 30th June 2024, reaching 1.126 million metric tonnes valued at $430.055 million. This marks a 43.20 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Fruit exports also saw a notable rise, with over 935,631 metric tonnes of fresh fruits worth $343.532 million exported during FY2024. This represents a 21.31 percent increase compared to the previous fiscal year, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

Overall, Pakistan's food group exports increased by 46.77 percent, totalling $7.369 billion in FY2024. Meanwhile, food imports amounted to $7.903 billion during the same period.

These figures highlight the growing importance of the agricultural sector to Pakistan's economy and its potential for further expansion in international markets.