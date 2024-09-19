ISLAMABAD -- Romina Khurshid Alam, Pakistan Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change, emphasised COP29 as a vital platform for Pakistan to address its climate challenges and showcase initiatives, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

During discussions with development partners, she highlighted the urgency of collaboration for climate diplomacy, gender equality, and smart agriculture.

Despite contributing less than 1% to global carbon emissions, Pakistan faces severe climate impacts, with the 2022 floods causing over 24 billion PKR in damages.