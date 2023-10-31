Pakistan raised its fixed gas tariff for a majority of households on Tuesday, the caretaker energy minister said, ahead of the cash-strapped country's first review of a $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout loan.

The tariff was raised to 400 rupees ($1.42) from 10 rupees for 57% of households, Muhammad Ali told reporters, adding that low and middle income households will be charged lower prices and high income households charged more.

($1 = 281.0000 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Writing by Shivam Patel Editing by Tomasz Janowski)



