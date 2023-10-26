Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) routine flight operations have been suspended for two weeks, the national airline said in a statement said on Thursday.

A spokesperson told Reuters that 349 flights had been cancelled or rescheduled since Oct 14.

The statement said a fuel supply shortage had caused the suspension of routine flights, which are being scheduled on a daily basis.

PIA and Pakistan State Oil are locked in a dispute over payments. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad; editing by Jason Neely)